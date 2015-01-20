The Fine Arts Quartet announces the 2022 Summer Festival – July 10-18

The Fine Arts Quartet returns to Milwaukee for four concerts in July. See the full program here.

The Quartet will perform at 3:00 pm, Sunday, July 10, and 7:00 pm Saturday, July 16 at the UW-Milwaukee Zelazo Center. The Zelazo concerts are FREE with no ticketing or reservations required.

The Quartet will perform at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, July 13 at Saint John’s On The Lake. This concert is FREE but reservations are required. The number of attendees who do not reside at Saint John’s will be limited. (Link will be set up in June.)

The Quartet will perform at 7:00 pm, Monday, July 18 at the Jewish Community Center. This concert is FREE but reservations are required. Follow this link to register: https://www.jccmilwaukee.org/arts-ideas/fine-arts-quartet-festival-concert/

The Fine Arts Quartet – Ralph Evans, Efim Boico, Gil Sharon, and Niklas Schmidt will be joined by seven guest artists during the Festival.

Important COVID precautions will be followed. (These precautions may be modified as the concerts approach. That is, the standards below may be relaxed to some extent.)

The protocol requires proof of vaccination against COVID-19, or proof of negative test within 72 hours — with a valid ID.

A mask fully covering the nose and mouth must be worn at all times.

The audience will be spaced throughout the large auditorium to enhance social distancing.

The size of the Zelazo Center hall offers an opportunity for spatial distancing. Audience members may sit with those they came with.

They will be spaced apart from other groups.

No Tickets required

To simplify arrangements for the concert, there will be no ticketing. The concert is free to the public with general seating. More information on seating here.

Meet the members of the Quartet

The Peck School of the Arts, UW-Milwaukee has been collaborating with the series, assisting with the Zelazo Center performances.

The Friends are partnering with the Jewish Community Center to offer the July 18 concert.

The Friends of the Fine Arts Quartet has contracted with Create Wisconsin to manage the funds for all concerts. They have created a dedicated account – The Fine Arts Quartet Fund – for that purpose. Visit our page on the Create Wisconsin site to donate.

Note: Create Wisconsin is the new name, adopted this year, for Arts Wisconsin. The Friends of the Fine Arts Quartet has been working with this fiscal service since 2019.